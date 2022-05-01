Apple has posted a teaser trailer for the upcoming “Behind the Mac: SkySound Teaser.” On May the 4th, Apple will release a video that goes” behind the Mac” at Skywalker Sound to show how the artists make the sounds of a galaxy far, far away.

Saturday, May 4, is is an (informal) day observed annually to celebrate the Star Wars media franchise created by founder and former chairman and CEO of Lucasfilm, George Lucas. Observance of Star Wars Days spread quickly through media and grassroots celebrations since the franchise began in 1977.

