Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From The Mac Observer: A recent report suggests Apple and others may be using conflict minerals in their products. The system helping companies avoid purchasing materials mined by guerrillas or child labor is “failing spectacularly.”

° From iFixIt: Apple is finally rolling out self-service repair, the DIY repair parts program they promised last November….But as the doors open on this new venue, we’re underwhelmed, and settling back into our usual skepticism.

° From Comcast: Charter and Comcast have announced a partnership in creating a new streaming platform on 4K streaming devices and smart TVs.

° From TechCrunch: We can expect the first wireless power device to show up from Belkin later this year.

° From The Lantern: Ohio State University has discontinued its program of giving iPads to new students.

° From MacVoices Live!: Host Chuck Joiner’s first MacVoices Live! after being away found the panel gloating over their past behaviors before digging into the newest features of iMovie and why (for now) they are only on iOS and iPadOS. (Part 1)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related