Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From MacRumors: Apple Store customers in Paris, Berlin, and London shopping for a new iPhone were recently presented with a unique and creative surprise when they saw an AirDrop message appear on the devices that aimed to convince them to purchase a refurbished ‌iPhone‌ instead of a completely new model.

° From The Verge: Apple may be cracking down on apps that no longer receive updates. In a screenshotted email sent to affected developers, titled “App Improvement Notice,” Apple warns it will remove apps from the App Store that haven’t been “updated in a significant amount of time” and gives developers just 30 days to update them.

° From Livemint: Apple supplier Foxconn has suspended production at two factories amid COVID-19 scare.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s latest “Shot on iPhone” video “Poached” celebrates Singapore’s beloved dish of chicken rice, with Chef’s Table’ creator David Gelb producing the piece on an iPhone 13 Pro.

° From The New York Times: Jon Stewart, who hosts and produces “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” has won the the Mark Twain Prize for humor.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related