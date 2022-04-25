Apple TV+ today held the world premiere event for the upcoming period drama limited series “The Essex Serpent” at the Ham Yard Hotel in London.

Attendees at the premiere red carpet included series stars Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Clémence Poésy, Frank Dillane, Hayley Squires, Jamael Westman, Gerard Kearns and Michael Jibson.

Led by Emmy and SAG Award winner Danes, Emmy Award nominee Hiddleston, Dillane, Poésy and Squires, “The Essex Serpent” follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

“The Essex Serpent,” based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Sarah Perry, is directed by BAFTA Awards nominee Clio Barnard and written by BAFTA Award nominee Anna Symon. Barnard and Symon also serve as executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films.

