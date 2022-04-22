Moonshot: A Journey Home is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the iPhone and iPad, Mac, and Apple TV set-top box.

Here’s how Moonshot: A Journey Home is described: Moonshot is a physics-based puzzle game where you play as Moon Pi, a young moon separated from Mother Earth. Using slingshot mechanics and navigational puzzles, help Moon Pi trek across the mysterious universe to finally get back home.

In Moonshot, use a simple drag and release mechanic to launch yourself past other planet’s gravity fields, all while avoiding dangerous traps like black holes, aliens and other strange space phenomena in your quest back to Mother Earth.

Moonshot is for anyone who loves playing slingshot and physics-based casual puzzle games that also can test their precision and speed. Navigate through levels full of fun obstacles and boosters, uncovering optimal paths that take the least amount of moves to finish.

Each week players will also be challenged to compete in special events, and be rewarded with prizes and rare skins for Moon Pi.

Moonshot: A Journey Home is a single player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

