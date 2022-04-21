Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reports that, for the second fiscal quarter of 2022, Apple saw its new iPhone 13 models deliver some of the best results in several quarters.

The entire model line — including iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini, had the largest share of U.S. sales in several years, notes the research group.

“The new iPhone 13 models enjoyed some of the largest share we’ve seen in many quarters,” said Josh Lowitz, CIRP partner and co-fFounder. “The four models, including 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini, accounted for almost three-quarters of sales in the March quarter. Last year at this time the then-new iPhone 12 models had 61% of sales. Also this quarter, iPhone 13 had the highest share for a single model, at 38%, that we’ve seen in some time. Post-pandemic buyers flocked to Apple’s newest phones, even though they had only incremental improvements over previous models. iPhone mini continues to have low share, with 12 and 13 mini each accounting for only 3% of sales.”

Mike Levin, CIRP partner and co-founder, added: “iPhone buyers are also keeping their old phone for a shorter time, reversing a long- term trend,” said. “In the past year the age of the old phone declined steadily, and now only about 20% of buyers had their previous phone for three years or longer. Since the market shifted to unsubsidized phone sales on installment contracts, the age of old phones climbed as owners enjoyed using their paid-for phones. Recently that trend reversed, perhaps as options for trading-in high value used phones continued to improve.”

CIRP bases its findings on its survey of 500 US Apple customers that purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, or Apple Watch in the January-March 2022 period.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related