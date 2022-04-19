The tablet market in the Asia/Pacific (including Japan and China) region posted a 12.9% year-over-year (YoY) increase in 2021, reaching 56.4 million units, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker for quarter four of 2021. And it was good news for the iPad.

The Apple tablet sold 21,679,000 units in 2021, giving it 38% of the Asia/Pacific region market share. That compares to sales of 19,498,000 in the 2020 for year-over-year growth of 11.2%. Other tablet makers in the top five (and their market share) are Samsung (14.3%), Huawei (12.9%), Lenovo (12.6%), and Honor (4.2%).

According to IDC, tablet shipments are expected to grow by 1.5% in the Asia/Pacific region this year as supply improves and robust demand continues.

