To celebrate Earth Day 2022, now through April 22, Apple will donate US$1 to the World Wildlife Fund for every Apple Pay transaction made on apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or in Apple Stores.

The World Wide Fund for Nature is an international non-governmental organization founded in 1961 that works in the field of wilderness preservation and the reduction of human impact on the environment.

Earth Day is an annual event held on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EARTHDAY.ORG including one billion people in more than 193 countries.

