Apple has filed for a patent (number 20220113926) for a privacy screen that hints the company could release such a product for Macs, iPhones, and iPads.

About the patent filing

In the patent filing, Apple notes that, in some circumstances, a user of an electronic device, such as a computer, phone, or other computing device with a display, will want to prevent other people from seeing content displayed on a screen of the device. For example, a user may wish to use a portable device in a public cafe or on an airplane to work on private documents.

Currently, there are various third party privacy screens available. However, Apple says that traditional solutions include a physical screen that is placed in front of the display and that restricts the angles at which light emitted from the display can be seen. The company thinks it can do better.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing with technical details: “A first device coupled with a first display and an image sensor receives output data from a second device having a second display different from the first display. The output data represents content displayable by the second device on the second display. The first device determines, using the image sensor, a position of the second display relative to the first device and causes the first display to display content based on the output data received from the second device and the determined position of the second display relative to the first device.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related