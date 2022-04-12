New reports from the IDC and Gartner research groups show the Mac gaining global momentum. And a new study by Canalys backs this up.

The research group says Apple increased shipments by 8% annually from the first quarter of 2021 to quarter one of 2022.

Lenovo remained the top vendor in the personal computer market in quarter one of 2022 with shipments of 18.2 million units, for an annual decline of 10%. HP held on to second place but suffered the largest decline of the top five vendors, its shipments falling 18% year on year to 15.8 million units. Third-placed Dell posted healthy growth of 6%, with its shipments reaching 13.7 million units.

Canalys says notebook shipments shrank 6% year-on-year to reach 63.2 million units, while desktop numbers grew 13% to reach 16.8 million units.

