Even though Apple’s AirPower is officially canceled, the company still files for patents regarding a device that seems very similar such as the newly filed patent (number 20220103013) for a “wireless charging system with temperature sensing.”

However, instead of the design of the laminated AirPower, this patent filing involves a charging mat OR a charging puck. The AirPower was designed to be a mat.

About AirPower

Some background: The AirPower (pictured above in an image released by Apple almost four years ago) was originally announced in September 2017 alongside the iPhone X. It was supposed to be able to charge a Qi-compatible iPhone, an Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods (in a special wireless charging case) at the same time regardless of where they were placed on the pad. However, there was constant rumors of production, engineering, and manufacturing difficulties. Seems those rumors were right, as Apple announced in March 2018 that work on the device was being canceled as, in Apple’s words, “will not achieve our high standards.

About the patent filing

Summary of the patent filing with technical details: “A wireless power system has a wireless power transmitting device such as a charging puck and a wireless power receiving device such as a battery-operated device. The charging puck may be connected to a plug via a cable. The plug may include a boot and a connector. The boot may house a printed circuit board that is positioned closer to one of the boot housing walls.”

