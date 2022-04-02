Apple has posted a video teaser for “Prehistoric Planet,” a five-episode series about dinosaurs that will stream on Apple TV + May 23-27 with a new episode each day.

Actor/director/producer Jon Favreau and “Planet Earth II” producer Mike Gunton are teaming on the series that that will recreate the last days of the dinosaurs. David Attenborough narrates and Hans Zimmer does the score.

About Apple TV+

