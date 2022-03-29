Apple TV+’s bet on quality content over quantity has resulted in numerous awards and the streaming service’s revenue doubling last year, according to The Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

The WSJ says Apple TV+ has become a critical darling, as evidenced by “CODA” winning the Academy Award for Best Picture. From the article: “It appears that Apple, due to a lack of library and [intellectual property] portfolio, has really tried to stick to quality over quantity,” said Michael Nathanson, a media analyst with MoffettNathanson, to the Wall Street Journal.

…. While the streaming service, which costs $4.99 a month, makes up a small portion of those revenues, it has grown steadily since its launch. Revenue for Apple TV+ nearly doubled in its fiscal 2021, which ranges from October to September, compared with its fiscal 2020, to an estimated $2.2 billion, according to Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst for Bernstein.

Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago, Apple’s series and films have earned 240 wins and 953 nominations, including recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, BAFTA Film Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, and more.

