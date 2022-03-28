Samsung Electronics has announced its latest Smart Monitor series, the M8, which come in four new colors — Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green — and are available in 32-inches with UHD resolution and a SlimFit Cam.

With a look akin to that of Apple’s 24 inch iMacs, the thinness of the new model is 11.4mm, about three-quarters slimmer than the previous models. Featuring a flat-back design, the M8’s range of colors were developed “on stylish warm white complements any environment based on the user’s personal preferences,” according to Kyounghoon Kim, executive vice president and Head of Design Team, Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics.

The M8 can be used without a personal computer by connecting to various IT devices through its Smart Hub. The Workspace User Interface purportedly offers all services needed to work on one screen, helping users wirelessly connect to a macOS or Windows system and use arange of useful features, including Apple AirPlay 2, as well as mirroring content from smartphone to the M8.

On top of that, the Smart Monitor M8 has a magnetic and removable SlimFit Cam that can attach to the monitor. The SlimFit Cam also features Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions, swiftly identifying a person’s face when on screen and automatically focusing on the subject. In other words, according to the folks at Samsung, it can follow and capture an individual speaker. In addition, the monitor supports video chat apps such as Google Duo.

The M8 boasts adaptive picture technology that’s deigned to enhance viewer comfort by automatically adjusting display brightness and color temperature. The stand also includes a height adjustable stand (HAS) and tilt functionality.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is now available to pre-order globally5 in a variety of colors and specifications. For more information, go to https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/monitor/why-smart-monitor.

