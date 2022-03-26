Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From Bloomberg: Apple is again paying a small number of engineers another round of special stock bonuses as part of an unusual push to retain key talent

° From iMore: Apple has officially ended support Mir cards issued by Russia’s National Payment Card System.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s official TV app is now available to hotel guests whose rooms come with a Philips MediaSuite hospitality television set.

° From Reuters: Apple (AAPL.O) is set to be hit with another fine next week for not fully complying with an order to open its App Store to rival forms of payment for dating apps in the Netherlands.

° From AppleInsider: Apple TV+ hit “CODA” has a strong shot at winning the Best Picture Oscar, beating Amazon and Netflix to the honor — but acquiring the film exposed the streamer to the fraught and costly world of international film-making.

° From The Mac Observer: In a note to investors, Dan Ives states that he expects Apple stock to climb to $200, despite supply issues the company has faced.

° From MacVoices: Josh Centers has launched a new web site that all of us should consult at one time or another. Apple Buying Advice covers the major Apple product lines, and is being expanded as new products and revisions are released. On the new episode of MacVoices Live!, he talks about the genesis of the site, digs deep into how he approaches recommendations, and the variety of M1 Macs now available.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related