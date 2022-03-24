As noted by Macworld: thanks to a new class-action settlement, Apple has agreed to a US$14.8 million settlement “for breach of contract regarding its iCloud Service that Apple provides to its users.”

The basis is that Apple breached the iCloud Terms and Conditions by storing iCloud user data using third-party servers rather than its own.

The settlement includes anyone who paid for a subscription to iCloud at any time from September 16, 2015, to January 31, 2016. According to Macworld, you don’t need to do anything to join the class. As long as the email you used to sign up for iCloud storage during that time is still active you should receive a notification that you are a class member.

