Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From Deadline: Skydance Animation has set a multi-year licensing deal with Spin Master, the children’s entertainment company known for creating popular properties like “PAW Patrol.” Under the agreement, Spin Master will be the studio’s master toy licensee. The first title covered will be Apple Original Film “Spellbound.”

° From FOSS Patents: Apple App Store critics lose another key player as head of Epic-Spotify-Tinder Coalition for App Fairness gets hired away by major brewery only three months after Spotify’s top lawyer left for Disney

° From AppleInsider: Alongside new guidance from Apple about creating podcast channels, producers using Podcasts Subscriptions service will soon be able to get subscriber metrics including time listened.

° From Reuters: Authentication services provider Okta is investigating a report of a digital breach after hackers posted screenshots showing what they claimed was its internal company environment. Its tools are available for Mac and iOS, as well as Windows and Android.

° From 9to5Mac: Dragalia Lost for iOS is the latest Nintendo mobile game to be shut down.

° From The Mac Observer: A bipartisan Senate bill recently introduced hopes to make Right to Repair federal law, not just a national movement.

° From MacRumors: Apple today released a new 4E64 firmware update for the Beats Fit Pro headphones that came out last November, updating the earbuds from the prior 4B65 firmware that came out at the end of November.

