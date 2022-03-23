Ford has lured away Apple’s Jennifer Waldo “in its ongoing effort to add muscle to the Ford leadership team,” reports the Detroit Free Press.

Waldo, currently vice president of “people business partners” at Apple will soon become Ford’s new chief people and employee experiences officer. She’ll “foster high-performance culture, scale talent and organizational capability in technology, innovation,” according to a press release from Ford. She’ll report directly to CEO Jim Farley.

Waldo has been at Apple for over three years. Before that, she worked at GE Digita and was on the board of directors of IoT Talent Consortium.

