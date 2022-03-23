Apple may release a new 15-inch MacBook Air model in 2023, according to analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants in the company’s quarterly display analysis report.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks there’s a 99% chance this will happen. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a fantastic laptop (see my review here). However, it has more power than most folks need and a price tag that most folks can’t afford.

A super-sized MacBook Air (15 or 16 inches) would provide the bigger screen that many people would love. And it wouldn’t bust the bank as does purchasing a biggie-sized MB Pro.

Young also believes Apple is developing a larger 10-inch iPad. The base current model of the tablet has a 10.2-inch display when measured on the diagonal. Reducing the bezel size could bring the iPad’s screen size up to 10.9 inches like the iPad Air.

