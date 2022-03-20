Managers at sportscar maker Porsche late last year travelled to the U.S. to discuss possible joint projects with Apple, well as with some other tech companies, according to Reuters.

“We already have Apple CarPlay, we will expand on that,” Chief Executive Oliver Blume said during a video conference on the carmaker’s annual results on Friday.

He said the Porsche and Apple traditionally cooperate closely and that they were “on the same wavelength” but added that it was too soon to make any decisions on future projects. No word on whether this has anything to do with the rumored Apple Car.

