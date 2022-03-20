Apple has released Boot Camp Update 6.1.17 with support for the new Apple Studio Display, according to a Reddit post.

Boot Camp Assistant is a multi boot utility included with Apple Inc.’s macOS that assists users in installing Microsoft Windows operating systems on Intel Macs.

Yep. Intel Macs. So there’s still no native support for Boot Camp on M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra-based Macs. The 6.1.17 update adds compatibility for the Studio Display, ensuring Intel Mac users running Windows can still use the monitor without any issue, and also adds AMD graphics updates.

