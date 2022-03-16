A tweet by leaker Majin Bu — as noted by AppleInsider — claims that iPadOS apps may become Quick Note-like floating windows, instead of always opening full screen if a keyboard and trackpad are connected.

The tweet: Apple is developing a smart system for iPadOS. Apps will continue to open full screen but automatically shrink when connected to keyboard and trackpad. Internally it is called Apple Mixer. We don’t know if it will be included in iPadOS 16 or not, It should be M1 iPad exclusive.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) is skeptical, but we’ll see….

Like this: Like Loading...

Related