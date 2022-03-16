In a tweet, Apple has offered a peak at “The Essex Serpent,” which is coming to Apple TV+ on May 13. Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes are the leads in the upcoming drama series. It’s based on Sarah Perry’s novel of the same name.

“The Essex Serpent” follows newly widowed Cora, played by Danes, who, having being released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area. Hiddleston plays Will Ransome, the trusted leader of a small rural community.

