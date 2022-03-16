Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says not to expect any new mini-LED displays this year. Among other things, that means no mini-LED 11-inch iPad Pro or mini-LED Studio Display.

In a tweet he says that Apple may not launch new mini-LED products this year due to cost concerns. Some pundits have been expecting an 11-inch iPad Pro with such a display this year.

Kuo’s prediction of no Studio Display with mini-LED conflicts with a prediction by analyst Ross Young, who predicts that Apple could release a 27-inch monitor with mini-LEDs in June.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related