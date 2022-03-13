As noted by MacRumors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweets that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will have the “A16” chip, while the standard iPhone 14 models will retain the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13.

He tweets: Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max).

According to Apple’s rules for naming iPhones, the four new 2H22 iPhones could be called iPhone 14 (6.1″), iPhone 14 Max (6.7″), iPhone 14 Pro (6.1”), and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7”).

Other rumors about the upcoming smartphone include:

° At least some of the models will be eSIM-only.

° The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will contain 8GB of RAM.

° Some will sport 120GHz displays.

° The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will have a hole + pill design.

° The two high-end models will sport a 48 million pixel camera.

° The top two models have also have OLED screens.

° They will support the Wi-Fi 6E standard.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related