“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” a limited series executive produced by and starring Oscar-nominated Samuel L. Jackson, and based on the novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, debuts today on Apple TV+.

Mosley adapts the story for the screen and serves as executive producer. The six-episode moving series about family, memory and legacy debuts globally Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

About the series

Hailing from Apple Studios, in “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” Samuel L. Jackson stars as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can temporarily restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

Alongside Mosley and Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is executive produced by Mosley’s producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

