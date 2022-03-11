Apple has filed for a patent (number 20220076496) for “tangibility visualization of virtual objects within a computer-generated reality environment.” It involves computer-generated reality (CGR) content on the Mac.

About the patent filing

In the patent filing, Apple notes that computers can completely project or partially superimpose CGR images on a user’s view to provide a computer-generated reality environment that can be experienced by the user. A CGR environment can be based on different types of realities.

Per the patent filing, a Mac could detect a user’s movements and projects and simulate those movements within a series of visual images or video of the CGR environment on the display. Through these movements projected or simulated within the CGR environment, the user can interact with objects within the computer-generated reality environment

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “The present disclosure relates to techniques for providing tangibility visualization of virtual objects within a computer-generated reality (CGR) environment, such as a CGR environment based on virtual reality and/or a CGR environment based on mixed reality.

A visual feedback indicating tangibility is provided for a virtual object within a CGR environment that does not correspond to a real, tangible object in the real environment. A visual feedback indicating tangibility is not provided for a virtual representation of a real object within a CGR environment that corresponds to a real, tangible object in the real environment.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related