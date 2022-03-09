The MacPaw Development Foundation has begun raising funds for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians in war zones.

It’s been two weeks since Russia invaded the country. Since then the MacPaw team has been supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian Army through the MacPaw Development Foundation. It’s an NGO that has been supporting the company’s social projects within the MacPawCares initiative, since 2016. In just the past year, the company says that MacPawCares completed more than 30 social projects in Ukraine.

The MacPaw Development Foundation is able to quickly source and distribute large quantities of food, medical supplies, hygiene products, and other humanitarian aid to those in need.You can find detailed information in the company’s official blog post.

