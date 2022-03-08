There are no 27-inch iMacs available at Apple’s online store. This leads me to believe that, with the introduction of the Mac Studio, Apple has no plans to upgrade it or introduce an “iMac Pro.” That said, do we still need a Mac Pro desktop with Apple Silicon?

At the end of yesterday’s “Peek Performance” video Apple senior Vice President of Hardware engineering John Ternus said there was only one Mac still to move to Apple Silicon: the Mac Pro.

Admittedly, I’m not a member of the audience for such a beast of a machine. However, is there still a need for it considering the impressive specs and expansion capabilities of the Mac Studio (which is seeing its shipping dates already slipping into April, even May?

Also, it’s possible that Apple could roll out a 30-inch or 32-inch iMac Pro in the future. But it seems to be that a Mac desktop line-up of the Mac mini, 24-inch iMac, and Mac Studio could cover all the bases and streamline the product line-up.

