By Aaron Lee

TORRAS makes a variety of useful — and very affordable — iPhone cases. I’ve had a chance to test drive four of them on my iPhone 13 Pro. However, they’re also available for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini — except for the Marsclimber, which only comes in Pro and Pro Max sizes.

Speaking of which, the Marsclimber Series (pictured below) is my favorite of the TORRAS cases. It has excellent three-way protection and boasts certified military grade protection for drops up to six feet.

Despite this degree of protection, its relatively slim and a nice “grippy” feel. Another nicety: the Marsclimber packs a kickstand for propping up your iPhone when you need to use it hands-free.

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

The Guardian Series offers military-grade, “X-shock” shockproof protection for only $21.99. Its customized buttons allow you to easily access all the smartphone’s features even with the case installed. The Guardian is a slim fit translucent (so the beauty of the iPhone shines through) with a soft edge

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★

The Slim Fit is less protective than the Guardian. Still it decent protection for a $17.99 case. It’s made of hard plastic and has a matte finish coating. I especially appreciated its silly feel and “grippy” texture that keeps it from slipping from your hand.

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★

