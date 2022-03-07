MacPaw products, including CleanMyMac X and Setapp, are no longer available for purchase or download for users in the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

The company says “this limitation is our protest against the brutal, unlawful, and unjustified aggression of these countries against Ukraine.”

The company is transferring all funds, previously collected from these markets, to support the Ukrainian army. You can learn more about MacPaw’s stance in this article.

Users from Russia and Belarus can still use MacPaw products till the end of their active subscriptions. Extending subscriptions and purchasing new subscriptions or licenses will not be possible for people from these aggressor states.

There are no limitations for users from other countries. Also, journalists who cover the Russian and Belarus invasion into Ukraine can get a free year of CleanMyMac X.

