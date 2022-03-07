The Angeion Group, a settlement administration firm, is reminding small developers of Apple iOS apps sold in Apple’s U.S. App Store that the deadline to file your claim under a class action settlement with Apple is May 20, 2022.

Eligible small developers on iOS can get a minimum cash payment of US$250 to $30,000 from the $100 million settlement fund with no strings attached.

There are approximately 67,000 potential members of the settlement class. The lawyers representing the class of small developers and Apple have asked Angeion Group to encourage all eligible developers to submit claims. Any leftover funds from the settlement fund will be distributed to developers that have submitted eligible claims or to a charity. Claims may be filed at the settlement website.

Developers may be included in this settlement and entitled to receive a payment if they are or were a U.S. developer of any Apple iOS application or in-app product (including subscriptions) that:

Was sold for a non-zero price

Was sold via Apple’s iOS App Store between 2015 and 2021, and

Earned, together with any other iOS applications or in-app products (including subscriptions) sold through all of your associated developer accounts, proceeds equal to or less than $1,000,000 through the App Store U.S. storefront in every calendar year from June 4, 2015 to April 26, 2021 in which you had a developer account.

In August 2021 Apple announced a number of changes to the App Store to resolve a class-action suit from US developers. The agreement clarified that developers can share purchase options with users outside of their iOS app; expanded the price points developers can offer for subscriptions, in-app purchases, and paid apps; and established the aforementioned fund to assist qualifying U.S. developers.

