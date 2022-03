Despite some folks expecting a new, 27-inch iMac (an “iMac Pro”) this year — perhaps even announced at Tuesday’s “Peek Performance” event, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweets that we shouldn’t expect such a machine until 2023.

He also doesn’t think Apple will release a new Mac Pro in 2022. However, he does think that the tech giant will release a more powerful Mac mini this year and a more affordable external display (27 inches).

