° From AppleInsider: Apple shareholders have approved a proposal urging the company to carry out a third-party civil rights audit contrary to what the board wanted, and also voted in favor of CEO Tim Cook’s annual compensation.

° From The Mac Observer: Apple, Mozilla, Google, and Microsoft are working on a benchmark called Interop 2022. It aims to help make developing for the web easier.

° From iMore: Apple TV+ has shared a new lyric video for the popular ‘Central Park’ show and you’ll be bopping along whether you want to or not.

° From Cult of Mac: As the Russian armed incursion into Ukraine continues, several developers have pulled their apps from the Russian App Store. Companies that have done so to date include Ukraine-based Readdle, MacPaw and Ajax Systems, as well as Grammarly and Epam,

° From MacVoices: On the new episode, the conversation with Jeff Carlson, the author of the new Adobe Photoshop Elements Visual Quickstart Guide, wraps up with an examination of some of the other capabilities of Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 that are geared more helping you do more with your photos beyond the edits. (Part 2)

