In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reiterates his prediction his previous reporting that Apple will likely debut three new Apple Watch models this year: the Apple Watch Series 8; an updated Apple Watch SE; an “extreme sports” Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to come in the same size as the Series 7 and include more health management features. All three models will likely see a slight redesign and a case that’s more resistant to scratches, dents, falls, and more.

Gurman says he’s not expecting “any major new health sensors” for the Apple smartwatch this year, though there is a possibility that the tech giant could add a body temperature feature. Gurman says that changes will also include “major updates to activity tracking” as well as continued performance improvements.

