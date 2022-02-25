The team at Reelgood, a U.S. movie and TV streaming search engine, just published the Weekly Top 10 Titles in streaming for this past week. And Apple TV+’s “Severance” nabbed the 10th spot on the list.

The top 10 includes, in descending order: HBO’s show “Euphoria,” Netflix’s “Inventing Anna,” Hulu/HBO Max’s “The King’s Man,” Amazon Prime Video’s “Reacher,” “Hulu/HBO Max’s “Nightmare Alley,” HBOMax/Disney’s “Free Guy,” Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Paramount+’s “1883,” Peacock’s “Marry Me,” and “Severance.”

Reelgeed’s Top 10 ranking is based on streams and engagement on the platform in the United States across all SVOD (subscription video on demand) and AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) services amongst millions of users in the United States. Data is deduplicated at the user-title level.

About ‘Severance’

The drama series comes from director and executive producer Ben Stiller (“Escape at Dannemora,” “Tropic Thunder”), and creator Dan Erickson.

Here’s how the series is described: In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

