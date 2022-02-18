Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From MacRumors: Apple today announced that it will be releasing limited-edition Powerbeats Pro in celebration of the NBA’s 75th anniversary.

° From 9to5Mac: A company selling password-cracking tools says that a newly-discovered T2 Mac security vulnerability allows it to crack passwords on these machines, bypassing the lockouts.

° From AppleInsider: Mozilla is warning users that that when Firefox — and Google’s Chrome — reach version 100, major websites may no longer identify them properly, and not work properly as a result.

° From The Mac Observer: Is Apple doing enough and providing good advice for dealing with AirTag stalking? One US police department says no.

° From Cult of Mac: Forensics finally prove who wrote those mysterious Apple 1 serial numbers.

° From the Apple Newsroom: Apple TV+ today reveals a sneak-peek at the new episodes of the Writers Guild Award-nominated series “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” which will return in a new weekly format, beginning Thursday, March 3, along with the series’ official companion podcast.

° From CircleCI: Dedicated hosts for macOS are now available on CircleCI. This new layer of support is built exclusively for macOS and offers Apple developers “unprecedented storage, security, and scalability on CircleCI.”

° From MacVoices: David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, and Mark Fuccio join host Chuck Joiner to deal with a power outage for one panel member as they wrap up a conversation about Wordle, then turn their attention to the possibility of Apple allowing iPhones to accept NFC payments.(Part 2)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related