Two Apple TV + series — “CODA” and “Calls” — have been nominated for 2022 Music Supervisors Guild Awards. The awards honor music supervisors in film, television, advertising and video games.

Music supervisor Will Quiney is nominated for “Best Music Supervision in a Trailer” for the lauded “CODA” film. Josh March and Nicole Palko are notated for “Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music) for the “Start Up/A Song Made From 45 Yers of Apple Sounds” ad.

The winners will be announced on March 20. The Guild of Music Supervisors is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2010 with the goal of preserving and promoting the critical role of the Music Supervisor within all forms of media. More information on its upcoming awards ceremony can be found here.

