Apple TV+ has announced a series order for “Omnivore,” a new one-hour docuseries from filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga and acclaimed chef René Redzepi. Apple says that it “tell the story of humanity and the planet through eight defining ingredients.”

Narrated by Redzepi, the force behind the restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, five-times recognized as the World’s Best Restaurant, and one of the leading voices in the culinary world today, “Omnivore” will look at the world through the lens of food and explores how food binds and defines us, powers politics, shapes our beliefs, explains our past, and forecasts our future.

Here’s how Apple describes the docuseries: “Omnivore” explores the beauty, complexity and interconnectivity of human culture and the natural world through the way we manipulate, celebrate and consume its best resources – the ones we eat. Each episode will take viewers on a journey around the world, exploring the ingredients that have built societies, shaped spirituality and forever altered the human story.

Developed by Redzepi, Fukunaga and James Beard and Emmy award-winning writer Matt Goulding, “Omnivore” will be showrun and executive produced by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Xan Aranda (“My Love,” “Room 104”). The docuseries is produced by Film 45, Noma Projects, Parliament of Owls and Endeavor Content, who also serves as the studio. Redzepi, Fukunaga and Goulding serve as executive producers. Chris Rice will executive produce for Endeavor Content and Michael Antinoro will executive produce and Max Wagner will co-executive produce for Film 45. Ben Liebmann will executive produce for Noma Projects.

“Omnivore” marks another collaboration for Apple TV+ and Fukunaga. The Emmy Award-winning director, writer and cinematographer currently has a first-look deal with Apple TV+ for scripted television projects and serves as director on the highly anticipated Apple Original series “Masters of the Air” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks & Gary Goetzman’s Playtone.

