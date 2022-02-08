mophie has unveiled two additions to its lineup of travel accessories made for Apple devices, including the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe, and the portable magnetic stand.

Here’s how the products are described by the folks at mophie:

3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe (US$149.95)

Keeping multiple devices charged while traveling just got easier and more stylish. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and compatible AirPods. Designed with MagSafe means your iPhone will hit the charging sweet spot every time. Just place each device in its designated space and charging begins on contact. You’ll stay charged on vacation or during a business trip. A USB-C cable and wall adapter are included with the charger. And, when you’re ready to head home, it all fits in a convenient carrying case. Ditch the multiple cables and charge on-the-go with one convenient accessory.

Product features include:

Fast Wireless Charging Up to 15W: Wirelessly charge your iPhone at the fastest speed possible.

Wirelessly charge your iPhone at the fastest speed possible. Designed With MagSafe: The magnetic array on the travel charger is compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. It ensures charging through cases up to 3mm thick begins on contact, so you find the charging sweet spot every time.

The magnetic array on the travel charger is compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. It ensures charging through cases up to 3mm thick begins on contact, so you find the charging sweet spot every time. Designed for Travel : Plug in the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe and instantly turn any table-top into a charging hub.

: Plug in the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe and instantly turn any table-top into a charging hub. Charge Three Devices Simultaneously: With dedicated spots for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods and AirPods Pro, you can easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location.

With dedicated spots for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods and AirPods Pro, you can easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location. Built-in Apple Watch Magnetic Charger: The built-in, magnetic charger design supports both charging positions, including lay flat or flip up for Nightstand mode.

The built-in, magnetic charger design supports both charging positions, including lay flat or flip up for Nightstand mode. AirPods Charging Spot: A dedicated AirPods Pro or AirPods charging spot ensures charging begins on contact, every time.

A dedicated AirPods Pro or AirPods charging spot ensures charging begins on contact, every time. Premium Design: The charger and its case are made with a stylish, premium fabric finish.

The charger and its case are made with a stylish, premium fabric finish. Everything is Included: Ditch your tangle of cables and consolidate your charging. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe includes a USB-C cable, carrying case, and wall adapter so you’re ready to charge it all out of the box.

Technical Specifications:

Compatibility: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, AirPods 3rd Generation, all Apple Watch models, or other Qi-enabled devices.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, AirPods 3rd Generation, all Apple Watch models, or other Qi-enabled devices. Input/Output power1: USB-C wall adapter output: 30W MagSafe wireless charger location: 15W AirPods charging location: 5W Apple Watch magnetic charger location: 5W

Dimensions: Flat: 12.32 x 3.14 x 0.38 in (313.0 x 80.0 x 9.7 mm) Folded: 3.5 x 3.14 x 1.0 in (89.0 x 80.0 x 26.6 mm)

Weight: 10 oz (284 g)

10 oz (284 g) In the box: 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe 30W USB-C PD wall adapter USB-C to USB-C cable Travel case Quick-start guide



Portable magnetic stand ($39.95)

Designed to be MagSafe compatible, the portable magnetic stand securely holds iPhone at the perfect viewing angle, in portrait or landscape mode. You’ll never miss a text or notification. It’s also the perfect companion for long video chats or streaming movies. The stand offers an adjustable viewing angle with two metal hinges. The premium fabric finish looks great on any tabletop. Plus, it folds up into a compact, slim package when you’re on-the-go. In the coffee shop, hotel, airport, or just at work, it’s a must-have iPhone accessory.

Product features include:

MagSafe Compatible: Built-in magnets make MagSafe compatibility easy.

Built-in magnets make MagSafe compatibility easy. Adjustable Viewing Angle: Two metal hinges allow you to adjust to any comfortable angle.

Two metal hinges allow you to adjust to any comfortable angle. Premium Design: Premium fabric finish elevates the stand’s look and feel.

Premium fabric finish elevates the stand’s look and feel. Portrait or Landscape Mode: Conveniently holds your device in portrait mode or landscape mode.

Conveniently holds your device in portrait mode or landscape mode. Compact and Travel-Friendly: Folds down to a slim 0.8 inch, so it fits into almost any purse or bag.

Folds down to a slim 0.8 inch, so it fits into almost any purse or bag. Portable Stand: Its small footprint and strong hold make it ideal for any situation where you need to see your iPhone.

Technical Specifications:

Compatibility: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Dimensions: 2.95 x 5.81 x 0.83 in (75 x 147.5 x 21 mm)

2.95 x 5.81 x 0.83 in (75 x 147.5 x 21 mm) Weight: 5.57 oz (158 g)

5.57 oz (158 g) In the box: Portable magnetic stand / Quick-start guide

Availability:

The 3-in-1 wireless charger with MagSafe and the portable magnetic stand are available now on ZAGG.com and at Apple stores worldwide. Each product includes a two-year warranty.

