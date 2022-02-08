CalDigit has introduced the US$359.95 CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4, or TS4, which offers 18 ports of connectivity. Included in the TS4’s 18 ports is a full size DisplayPort 1.4 connector.

The TS4’s 98W power delivery is the fastest available from a Thunderbolt 4 dock, according to the folks at CalDigit. This power delivery is almost the maximum that Thunderbolt can provide.

The 2.5GbE port on the TS4 is 2.5X faster than standard Gigabit Ethernet. You should note that 2.5GbE performance requires a Thunderbolt host and 2.5GbE compatible devices or above.

Not only does the TS4 provide 8x USB ports, all of those USB ports offer 10Gb/s performance. There are 5x USB-A ports, and 3x USB-C ports. One of the front USB-C ports offers up to 20W power delivery .

All of the USB ports, apart from 2x USB-A ports on the back of the TS4, provide offline charging which allow users to charge devices connected to the TS4 even when the TS4 isn’tconnected to a host device.

The TS4 offers 3x Thunderbolt 4 (40Gb/s) ports. One of the Thunderbolt ports is used to connect to the host computer and the remaining ports can be used to add additional devices. Users can connect monitors, SSDs, and more.

Users on Windows can connect a single monitor up to 8K resolution, and users on macOS can connect up to a single 6K 60Hz monitor. When connecting dual monitors Windows users can connect up to dual 4K 60Hz monitors, and macOS users on M1 Pro or M1 Max computers can connect up to dual 6K 60Hz monitors. However, users on original M1 computers can’t connect dual monitors as original M1 computers don’t support dual displays.

