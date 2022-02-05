Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From the Apple Developer website: Apple says it will take 27% commission on purchases made in dating apps through third-party payment options in the Netherlands, in compliance with a Dutch regulatory ruling.

° From iMore: Speaking of the above article, high-profile developer Steve Troughton-Smith has slammed Apple’s plans to charge 27% commission on alternative in-app payments in the Netherlands as “absolutely vile.”

° From 9to5Mac: If you’ve been seeing multiple Finder error messages on your Mac recently, you’re not alone. Although macOS Monterey 12.3 beta comes with some great new features, it has also been causing the Finder to repeatedly show an alert message to users.

° From The Mac Observer: There has been a crackdown on a wide range of software in the China iOS App Store ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

° From Apple: Apple has posted a support document telling you what to do if the brightness is limited on an MacBook Pro with Liquid XDR display or an Apple Pro Display XDR.

° From the Japanese blog Macotakara: Apple suppliers have started production of a new fifth-generation iPad Air and third-generation iPhone SE.

° From MacRumors: Since launching in 2015, Apple Music has offered a three-month free trial to first-time subscribers, but the trial period has now been reduced.

° From MacVoices: In this MacVoices Briefing, host Chuck Joiner discusses his transition to using MagSafe iPhone charging options, why he took so long to make the change, and why he wouldn’t go back. Find out what products he selected for each of the primary charging locations that assure that the iPhone will never not be charged, and why you should look beyond charging solutions when evaluating the benefits of MagSafe.

