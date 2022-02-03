Apple TV+ has debuted a first look at the second season of the Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller “Tehran,” which will premiere on Friday, May 6, 2022,

About ‘Tehran’

The new season stars two-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close and Niv Sultan, who returns as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, as well as Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi. The series will debut with the first two episodes followed by new weekly installments each Friday during its eight-episode season through June 17, 2022.

Here’s the summary of the series: “Tehran” tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. The executive producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Zonder, Shenhar, Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11. “Tehran” is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

The complete first season of “Tehran” is now streaming alongside an expanding slate of Apple Originals from all over the world.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

