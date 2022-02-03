The new Apple Yas Mall opened this Thursday, February 3, at the shopping destination in Abu Dhabi. Nearly doubling the size of the original location that opened in 2015, the store serves as a reimagined space for customers to browse Apple’s latest products and services, receive the best support from knowledgeable team members, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions.

“With the opening of the newly expanded Apple Yas Mall, our team is ready to welcome even more of Abu Dhabi’s incredibly diverse and innovative community to this beautiful new space,” says Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We look forward to continuing to bring the best of Apple to the UAE, and building on our history in the region.”

You can find a detailed description of Apple Has Mal by going here. Apple has been operating in the region for over 10 years, and has more than 600 team members across the UAE.

