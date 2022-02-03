Apple TV+ is adapting Scott Turow’s 1987 book “Presumed Innocent” as a limited series from J.J. Abrams and David E. Kelley, reports The Wrap.

Kelley will serve as showrunner for the eight-episode limited series. Abrams, Dustin Thomason and Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson will also executive produce.

About ‘Presumed Innocent’

Here’s how the series is described: Inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller, “Presumed Innocent” is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Multi-Emmy Award winner Kelley reimagines “Presumed Innocent,” exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

The book was previously adapted into a feature film in 1990 with Harrison Ford that was directed by Alan J. Palka, who wrote the script with Frank Pierson.

