Apple had its strongest quarter for iPhone sales in India yet in the December quarter, a sign the company is finally making progress in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market, according to Bloomberg.

Sales increased to 2.3 million units in the fourth quarter. That’s up 34% from a year earlier, according to numbers from the market research firm Counterpoint Research. China’s Xiaomi Corp. and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics sold 9.3 million and 7.2 million smartphones for the quarter, respectively.

Bloomberg says Apple appears to have pulled in more revenue than any of its rivals, however, because of the iPhone’s high price tag, according to Counterpoint’s calculations. The U.S. company took in an estimated US$2.09 billion for the quarter, edging aside Samsung with revenue of about $2 billion.

In August 2021, it was reported that Apple India’s revenue numbers were set for another record, with early trends pointing to about $3 billion (Rs 22,200 crore) in revenue by the end of its ongoing fiscal year in September, according to the Economic Times.

