Apple has announced the financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter that ended December 25, 2021. The company posted an all-time revenue record of US$123.9 billion, up 11% year-over-year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.10.

The iPhone generated approximately $72 million in revenue during the quarter; that’s up from $66 million in the year-ago quarter. The Mac generated approximately $11 million in revenue during the quarter; that’s up from $9 million in the year-ago quarter.

The iPad generated approximately $7 million in revenue during the quarter; that’s down from $8 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Wearables, Home, and Accessories category — which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod minis — generated approximately $15 million in revenue during the quarter; that’s up from $13 million in the year-ago quarter. The Services category — which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+, Fitness+, Apple Arcade, and AppleCare — generated approximately $20 million in revenue during the quarter; that’s up from $16 million in the year-ago quarter.

“This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever,” CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. “We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important. We are doing all we can to help build a better world — making progress toward our goal of becoming carbon neutral across our supply chain and products by 2030, and pushing forward with our work in education and racial equity and justice.”

Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri adds: “The very strong customer response to our recent launch of new products and services drove double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, and helped set an all-time high for our installed base of active devices. These record operating results allowed us to return nearly $27 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2022.

