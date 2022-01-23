The revolving door of folks working on Apple’s automotive project continues to turn. Jon Bass, the head of software engineering for the Apple Car, has left Apple to serve as director of technical program management for Meta, per his LinkedIn profile — as noted by AppleInsider.

He worked at Apple from January 2015 to December 2021. He served as the lead engineering program manager, Autonomous Systems. At Meta, he’s the director of technical program management, Mixed Reality Technologies.

Meta Technologies was introduced by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in October 2021. It “brings together Facebook’s apps and technologies under one new company brand.”Meta’s focus is “to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.”

