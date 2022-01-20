Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the upcoming “The Sky is Everywhere” on its YouTube Channel.

About ‘The Sky is Everywhere’

The film is an adaptation of Jandy Nelson’s young adult model. Nelson will adapt and write the script from her novel. and Josephine Decker, who helmed “Madeline’s Madeline” and the Elisabeth Moss-starrer “Shirley,” is attached to direct. The novel follows a teen as she works through the loss of her sister, including accidentally falling in love.

