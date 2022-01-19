Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From iMore: A new rumor says that Apple will round out 2022 and the Apple silicon transition with a new Mac Pro that will feature a new M1 that is even more powerful than the M1 Max chip.

° From 9to5Mac: The Eurasian Economic Commission database has revealed new model numbers for new iPhone and iPad models, which most likely represent the upcoming iPhone SE and iPad Air revisions, rumored to be launching in the coming months.

° From Reuters: A U.S. Senate panel is set on Thursday to debate a bill that aims to rein in app stores of companies that some lawmakers say exert too much market control, including Apple and Google.

° From MacRumors: U.S. bills that would require major changes to the App Store would ultimately cause consumers to be targeted with malware, ransomware, and scams, Apple’s Senior Director of Government Affairs Timothy Powderly said in a letter that was sent today to the Senate Judiciary Committee and that was obtained by MacRumors.

° From Microsoft: Microsoft has announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, which specializes in game development and interactive entertainment content publishing.

° From Citizen Lab: MY2022, an app mandated for use by all attendees of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, has a simple but devastating flaw where encryption protecting users’ voice audio and file transfers can be trivially sidestepped.

° From Calcalist: Israel police uses NSO’s Pegasus spyware to remotely hack phones of Israeli citizens, control them and extract information from them.

° From DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the entire article): While meeting net-zero carbon emissions goals by 2050 has become a globally important topic, meeting Apple’s 2030 carbon-neutral goal for its supply chain is more immediately pressing for many semiconductor and electronics companies in Taiwan.

° From MacVoices: The MacVoices Live! panel of Jeff Gamet, Guy Serle, David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Brittany Smith, Andrew Orr, and Kelly Guimont join host Chucker Joiner to continue their debate over App Store scams and who has ultimate responsibility. Should Apple do more? What responsibility does the user have? Why do scam apps get overlooked by both? (Part 3)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related